GFWC Woman's Club of Westminster issues 2017 ornament

The GFWC Woman's Club of Westminster is offering its annual holiday ornament for sale. This year's ornament will be the WMC/McDaniel "caboose." A gift from the graduating class of 1984, the red Western Maryland caboose sits beside the college football field. As a limited edition, the cost is $20. The 2017 ornament can be found at McDaniel bookstore, Carroll County Historical Society, Carroll Arts Council and the Maryland Store at Deer Park. Past ornaments are also available at these sites for a cost of $7.50 each.

For more information, contact Nancy Porter at gfwcwestminster@gmail.com.