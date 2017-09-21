Church seeks Holly Mart vendors

Ebenezer United Methodist Church is seeking vendors for its annual Holly Mart, to be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11.

Vendors are wanted to offer Christmas, autumn/winter decorations, gifts and crafts; jewelry and accessories; home décor items; unique crafts; and direct sales/home-based business products. There is a $10 reservation fee, and a 10 percent donation of vendor sales is requested for the church. Holly Mart is the church's largest fundraiser of the year.

The deadline for space is Nov. 1. Interested vendors should contact Susan Brown at 410-442-2884 or stmpnsusan@aol.com.