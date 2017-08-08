Salon to host school supply cut-a-thon

DeMara Bella Salon & Spa, 15 S. Cranberry Road, Westminster, will host a back to school cut-a-thon on Aug. 20, from noon to 4 p.m. The salon will offer free wet or dry cuts for kids up to age 18, with the donation of any school supply. The supplies will be donated to Robert Moton and Cranberry Station elementary schools. There will be a DJ, snacks, and discounted shampoo and conditioner sets. For more information, call 443-201-9972.