Vendors sought for Caregivers Conference

Vendors are being sought for the eighth annual Caregivers Conference "What's the Buzz? Here's What's Happening," presented by the Carroll County Bureau of Aging and Disabilities, along with AARP.

The conference will take place Oct. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m and cover topics including "Power of Attorney vs. Executer of the Will," with a free planning booklet; "What's in my Medication," including medication drop off; "Family Dynamics and Caregiving"; Veterans Benefits Made Easy," including a booklet on VA benefits; and "Therapeutic Needs," including acupressure and Chinese herbal medicine.

For more information, contact Nancy Ensor at 410-386-3833.