Vendor spaces are available for Brandenburg United Methodist Church's Aug. 19 yard sale.

The annual sale will be held 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 6050 Old Washington Road, Sykesville, at Md. 97 and Streaker Road. Spaces are $20; bring your own table. For more information, call 410-795-1953 before 9 p.m.