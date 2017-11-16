Town and Country Auto Repair is collecting coats and blankets to help neighbors in need as a community service project. New or gently-used coats, blankets, hats and gloves can be dropped off at the waiting rooms at 6320 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg; or at 4105 Ten Oaks Road, Dayton, before Nov. 30. For more information, call 410-552-6608 for Eldersburg or 410-531-2493 for Dayton.
Auto repair shop collecting coats and blankets
