Commuter delays expected Wednesday due to funeral procession

Carroll residents who commute in Baltimore County should be aware of expected traffic delays Wednesday afternoon due to the funeral procession for Detective Sean Suiter.

Radecke Avenue will be closed to through traffic between Cedonia and Hamilton avenues from approximately 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Roadways including northbound I-895, northbound I-95, the outer loop of I-695 (Baltimore Beltway), and northbound I-83 (Baltimore-Harrisburg Expressway) are expected to be affected by the traffic.

The procession will depart from Radecke Avenue between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. and make its way to Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation encourages motorists who can avoid the vicinity of the funeral procession to do so.

