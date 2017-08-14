September fundraiser to bring awareness, financial support to Carroll Hospital Center for Breast Health

A fundraiser held at the Island Green Family Fun Center at the end of September is designed to shine a light on breast cancer.

The event, which is called Swing for Pink, will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 28 at Island Green. It’s being held in partnership with Island Green Family Fun Center, the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, Carroll Hospital and 101.9FM radio.

“There’s probably nobody out there that hasn’t been touched by either this specific cancer or others,” Chamber of Commerce President Mike McMullin said.

This event will help support the Carroll Hospital Center for Breast Health, and raise awareness about a disease that affects so many people, he said. About one in eight U.S. women, about 12 percent, will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime, according to www.breastcancer.org.

Swing for Pink will include food and drinks, live entertainment and a 50/50 raffle, McMullin said.

“This is such an awesome thing that we have going on here,” he said. “Carroll has a great heart.”

Donna Biemiller, marketing director of Island Green, said those who come out will be able to purchase pink golf balls that will be dropped from a certain height. Whoever’s ball is closest to a chosen location will get half of the money in the raffle. The other half will go toward the hospital, she added.

Biemiller said everyone, including families, should come out. Those there can use the batting park, the miniature golf course and all of the other amenities Island Green has.

“It’s just going to be a great night for everybody,” she added.

Biemiller said she wanted to do a local fundraiser for breast cancer treatment since there is no longer a local Susan G. Komen fundraiser. She wanted to do something in Carroll County so that the county can support those in their community, she added.

She came up with the idea, and reached out to other contacts to partner on this events, she said.

“Everyone was just so on board with it,” Biemiller added.

Dona Hobart, medical director of the Center of Breast Health, said this event is just another way to reach the community.

Community support helps cover the costs of services that aren’t often covered by someone’s insurance, she added.

“We’re constantly struggling to provide the highest level of breast cancer care for our patients,” she said.

The event also is a reminder that the center exists, Hobart said. While the Center for Breast Health opened in 2013, she said, some people still don’t know they’re there.

The more people they can get out, the better, she added. And while some people are “pinked out,” Hobart added, breast cancer continues to be a big issue, and something people should be aware of.

IF YOU GO:

What: Swing for Pink fundraiser for Center for Breast Health at Carroll Hospital

Where: Island Green Family Fun Center

When: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 28

