Man arrested on multiple warrants

An Allegany County man was served with multiple warrants Tuesday by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Rowe Fuller III, 47, of Lonaconing, was charged with one count each of theft less than $1,000 and conspiracy of theft scheme between $1,000 and $10,000 in Carroll County, according to electronic court records. In Allegany County, he was charged with one count each of obstruction of justice, assuming a fraudulent identity to avoid prosecution, theft between $1,000 and $10,000, and obstructing and hindering a police officer, according to electronic court records. He was also served with a warrant from the Carroll County Circuit Court and was served Wednesday with another from Baltimore County, according to the Carroll County Central Booking Unit.

Fuller posted bond for the Carroll case Tuesday, but is being held at the Carroll County Detention Center on $5,000 bond after a Wednesday bail review in the Allegany case, according to electronic court records.

A court date is scheduled for Oct. 27 in the Carroll case.

crighter@baltsun.com

410-857-3315

twitter.com/Cat Righter