FedEx truck smashes car, takes out Full Moon Pub & Grill sign

A multiple truck and car accident on Md. 140 near Reisterstown early Friday, June 22, wiped out the massive Full Moon Pub & Grill sign, and slowed traffic in both directions.

Teresa Sanner, a Full Moon employee who witnessed the crash, said a FedEx truck traveling on Md. 140 appeared to have lost control and crashed into a car that was turning into the Full Moon parking lot, and careened into the restaurant’s tall sign — a landmark of the transition from Baltimore County to Carroll County.

Baltimore County Police confirmed there was an accident, but did not offer more information. It’s unclear whether there were any injuries related to the crash.

Two other trucks attempted to stop, but lost control, causing one to turn 360 degrees, Sanner said. The other truck and trailer jack-knifed in the middle of Md. 140.

The car that the FedEx truck first hit was demolished, as the front-end of the car was “wiped out,” Sanner said.

Apart from the massive sign, which has “been here as long as Full Moon has,” the curb separating the pub from the highway was severely compromised and power lines were downed in the parking lot, Sanner said.

As of 11:15 a.m., there was one lane open in each direction of Md. 140, Sanner said.

This story will be updated.

alex.mann@carrollcountytimes.com

667-367-4291

twitter.com/alex_mann10