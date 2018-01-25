Cinnamon hopper catches fire at Fuchs facility in Hampstead

The Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company responded to a cinnamon hopper fire at the Fuchs North America facility in Hampstead on Thursday afternoon, according to a fire official.

Chuck Fusco, the Hampstead fire company’s public information officer, said no injuries were reported.

He said units were alerted at 2:35 p.m. Thursday for an automatic fire alarm. First responders found that sprinklers had activated and there was heavy smoke inside.

More than 30 firefighters from the Manchester, Lineboro, Westminster and Upperco companies also responded to the scene. The fire was extinguished by interior fire crews with hoses, Fusco said.

He said the blaze resulted in an estimated $200,000 in damage.

The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

