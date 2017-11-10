FSK considering naming gymnasium after Carroll’s first black principal

Francis Scott Key High School is seeking feedback on a request from the community to name its gymnasium after longtime administrator Louis V. Beard, who was also the first black principal in Carroll County.

Beard began his professional career as a teacher at the Robert Moton School in Westminster in 1955, according to a news release from the school system. Soon after beginning his teaching career, he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served from 1955-1957. He was honorably discharged and returned to teaching at Robert Moton School and was advanced to principal, where he served until 1965.

In 1965, Beard was assigned to Francis Scott Key High School where he served as assistant principal for one year until he advanced to principal in 1966. With this appointment, he became the first African-American to hold such a position in Carroll County. He served as principal of Francis Scott Key for the next 20 years, “influencing the lives of countless students and faculty in positive ways until his retirement in June 1986,” according to the school system’s news release.

Beard leaves a legacy of dedicated service and outstanding accomplishments as an educator, humanitarian, and civic leader.

During his tenure as principal of FSK, Beard expanded the athletic program and added an auditorium, football field and gym. Among his many accomplishments, according to the school system, he was the first African-American honored by the Carroll County Jaycees with the Distinguished Service Award. He served as past board member of numerous county agencies and service organizations, including the YMCA, Department of Social Services, Community Action Agency, Carroll County Hospital Board and the Bowling Brook Home for Boys.

Written feedback can be sent to Carey Gaddis, supervisor of community and media relations, at wcgaddi@carrollk12.org. The deadline to submit feedback is Friday, Dec. 1. No anonymous feedback will be accepted.