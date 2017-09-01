McDaniel College hosts annual French Film Series

Brush up on your “bonjours” because McDaniel College’s French Film Series is returning to the campus as audiences are invited to check out a series of six modern and classic French-language movies.

The event starts Tuesday, Sept. 5, with the film “2 Autumns, 3 Winters,” a 2013 release written and directed by Sebastien Betbeder. The stylized dramedy follows the relationship that develops between a man, his best friend and a woman he meets on the street over two autumns and three winters.

Following Betbeder’s film, on Thursday, Sept. 7, is a screening of Leyla Bouzid’s “As I Open My Eyes,” a French-Tunisian film set just prior to the Arab Spring. During the film, a young woman tries to balance her life as a singer in a rock band with her family obligations and expectations.

The series goes animated on Wednesday, Sept. 13, with the next film, “My Life as a Zucchini” by Claude Barras. The stop-motion film was nominated for Best Animated Film at the 2016 Academy Awards, and follows a young boy named Zucchini as he enters an orphanage and forms a friendship with a police officer.

Following a trio of modern films, the series embraces a French classic on Monday, Sept. 18, as it runs Jean-Luc Godard’s “Band of Outsiders,” about film lovers who commit a robbery. Godard was one of the signature filmmakers in the French New Wave, and “Band of Outsiders” is one of his most classic films.

Tuesday, Sept. 19, they will screen the documentary “National Diploma” by director Dieudo Hamadi. The film follows Congolese high school students who organize together to prepare for exams when they find they can’t afford to pay the teacher’s “bonuses.”

The series wraps up Wednesday, Sept. 27, with Francois Ozon’s drama “Face.” The film is an adaptation of the 1932 film “Broken Lullaby” and features a French soldier who travels to Germany after World War I to meet with a fallen soldier’s family and fiancee.

Silvia Baage, an assistant professor with McDaniel’s Department of World Languages, Literature and Cultures, said the festival has been a tradition with the college for nearly a decade. She said it’s a great way to draw attention to the school’s French program as well as offer students an opportunity to practice their French.

“In a globalized world, we’re confronted with different ways of thinking about daily life,” Baage said. “This allows an opportunity for a glimpse into international cultures.”

The program is part of the French-American Cultural Exchange Tournees Film Festival, which brings French films to campuses across the country, and helps fund the series.

Baage said it’s important to provide a variety of films, from animated pictures to documentaries, classics, comedies and dramas, to reach out to the widest audiences possible. After each film, a member of the McDaniel faculty will host an informal talkback session where they will discuss the film and several of its themes with the audience.

Each session will be specially presented for the film and will cover topics like the Arab Spring, a discussion of psychology and a look at French cinema history.

“Watching a movie is a very different process from reading a book,” Baage said. “It’s a little more passive than being actively involved in a conversation, but you have to interpret images and you’re exposed to these different countries and different cities as they unfold with visual clues. They get to work with the film, and it’s very rewarding.”

If you go

What: French Film Series

When: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5; Thursday, Sept. 7; Wednesday, Sept. 13; Monday, Sept. 18; Tuesday, Sept. 19; and Wednesday, Sept. 27

Where: McDaniel College, Decker Auditorium, Lewis Hall of Science, 2 College Hill, Westminster

Cost: Free

For more information: Call 410-857-2460 or visit www.mcdaniel.edu.

