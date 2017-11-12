Commissioners issue clarifications to Planning Commission on Freedom Plan

At their Thursday, Nov. 9 meeting, the Board of County Commissioners developed a letter meant to clarify the task of the county Planning and Zoning Commission as it reconsiders the Freedom Area Comprehensive Plan.

The Freedom Plan provides a guide for future land use, roads and development in the South Carroll area over the next 25 years, and is significantly overdue: Under the state's Land Use Article of Code, the plan must be updated every 10 years, but the current, formally adopted Freedom Area Comprehensive Plan dates back to 2001.

The planning commission spent more than a year developing an update of the Freedom Plan, which the commission approved and sent to the county commissioners in July. After weeks of discussions, the commissioners, dissatisfied with some portions of the plan and feeling pressed by an Oct. 23 deadline, remanded the plan to the planning commission.

The letter drafted Thursday made four points of clarification meant to help the planning commission craft a plan the board can vote to adopt. At the meeting, Commissioner Doug Howard, R-District 5 noted that the letter was not intended to “tell the PC what to do but [to provide] some clarity and hopefully ability to move forward.”

One of the suggestions that had been discussed previously, he said, and which was ultimately incorporated as a point in the letter, was that the commissioners set aside a small portion of time at every meeting to address any questions that might have arisen during the most recent meeting of the planning commission.

“It’s a great idea. I like that,” said Commissioner Richard Weaver, R-District 2. “Every meeting have 15 minutes devoted to that feedback.”

The letter to the planning commission also requests that that body revisit the Freedom Plan vision statement so that it will “better reflect recent community feedback, paying closer attention to quality of life priorities,”and that the commission revisit land use designations — planning categories that eventually inform future zoning — to clarify ambiguous terms and make designations easier to understand.

And when it comes to “significant property changes” in the plan, such as major changes in building density in land use designations, the commissioners requested the planning commissioner provide a justification for the change, an overview of the infrastructure required to support that change and an explanation of how that change benefits the Freedom Area.

