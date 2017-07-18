Planning Commission approves Freedom Plan

The Carroll County Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the Freedom Area Comprehensive Plan with just two significant changes, clearing the path for the plan to come before the Board of County Commissioners.

The planning commission first accepted a draft of the plan in April after more than a year of work on the document, which provides a guide for future land use, roads and development in the South Carroll area over the next 25 years. The plan is significantly overdue: Under the state's Land Use Article of Code, the plan must be updated every 10 years, but the current, formally adopted Freedom Area Comprehensive Plan dates back to 2001.

After Tuesday’s vote to approve the draft of the Freedom Plan, the next step would be the adoption of the new plan, which would begin its implementation.

Before adoption, however, the county commissioners will have a chance to discuss the plan and potentially make significant changes to it, according to Phil Hager, director of land use planning and development for Carroll County government. There are several decisions the commissioners can make, many of which will involve public comment.

“They can remand the plan to the planning commission for treatment of a particular section of the plan they would like to see modified or they can choose to modify something in the plan themselves,” Hager said. “Any of these activities will require a public hearing on the part of the commissioners.”

If for some reason the commissioners choose not to act on the proposed plan, the plan would automatically be adopted 60 days after it is formally presented to the board, according to Hager.

“Staff will be integrating all of the changes and working with the production folks downstairs to make new copies of the plan,” he said. “That will be transmitted formally to the Board of County Commissioners. That will take place before the end of the month, and barring any unforeseen circumstances that will start the clock ticking.”

The planning and zoning commission plans to meet with the commissioners soon in order to explain their reasoning and answer any questions about the plan the process by which it was developed and the logic behind the votes taken on more contentious points of the plan, according to Planning Commission Chairman Matt Helminiak.

“We are going to try and schedule a meeting sometime [toward the] end of August, probably,” he said.

There were only two significant votes taken Tuesday in addition to the approval of the plan, each affecting the land-use designations for two parcels of land: The Beatty and Gibson properties.

“The Beatty property has been the one that has been the most contentious and changed the most over the course of the time,” he said. “The vote on that one was to have the residential portion of the Beatty property high density residential and that was unanimously agreed upon.”

The residential portion of the Beatty property had been designated as medium density in the previous draft of the plan and is currently zoned industrial — land use designations in the plan will guide, but are not synonymous with zoning.

“I have said this over and over again, if you are not going to put some high density where you have water and sewer and infrastructure that you spent, in the last decade, millions of dollars to put in, where would you put it?” said Commissioner Dennis Frazier, R-District 3, who as a voting ex-officio member of the planning commission joined the unanimous approval of the plan. “It just makes sense to put it there.

The Gibson property, meanwhile, had at one point been designated for high density residential in the plan, before it was shifted to medium density with a clustering incentive — a plan that would have allowed more homes that normal medium density but less than high. The Board of Commissioners decided in June to table discussions on the clustering incentive, effectively killing the concept.

The planning commission opted to leave the Gibson property as medium density and not return it to the original plan’s designation of high density. The property had been designated low density residential in previous plans.

During extensive discussion during Tuesday’s morning meeting, the planning commission considered both the appropriateness of the density of land use on each property based on the surrounding parcels, as well as the necessity of focusing growth in designated growth areas, such as the Freedom Area, in order to meet goals for agricultural land preservation.

The discussion Tuesday, where planning commission members both asked devil's advocate questions and offered detailed explanations of their reasoning, was a crucial component of the planning process, according to Hager. This is important, he said, if for no other reason than it can help future officials understand why decisions were made.

“You always kind of wonder, why did so-and-so do something? We see historians do this all the time: why would someone make this decisions?” Hager said. “It’s also very important from a legal perspective that they do some of these things that will help to protect the integrity of the plan and also to protect the county in the event of future lawsuits."

At the very least, future planners may be able to look back on the work of 2017 with the same appreciative eye that Helminiak turns on the work of county planners in the 1970s.

“So much of the hard work was done 40 years ago,” he said. “All the land that we have that we get to enjoy looking at? The trade-off is you put development where it can be handled with public services. That’s what we have done and when you look at the maps from the ‘70s, it’s amazing how much they got right.”

