Lineboro-Manchester Lions revive program offering free youth vision screening

After a hiatus of about a decade, the Lineboro-Manchester Lions Club is again offering free vision screenings for children between 6 months and 6 years old. The screening is set for Tuesday, Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon in the North Carroll branch of the Carroll County Public Library, 2255 Hanover Pike, Hampstead.

The program requires no registration and is first-come, first-served for testing services. If a problem is discovered with a child’s vision, the tester will write a referral for an eye doctor.

Lineboro-Manchester-Lions Club President Craig Bowers said that completing the paperwork will probably take longer than the actual test, which is finished in under a minute. Even young children are eligible to take the test as long as they can hold their eyes open.

The test will screen for myopia (nearsightedness), astigmatism (blurred vision), strabismus (eye misalignment), anisocoria (unequal refractive power), hyperopia (farsightedness) and anisometropia (unequal refractive power).

Bowers said the screening targets young children because early detection of certain diseases makes them easier to treat before permanent damage is done to the eyes.

In some cases, undiagnosed vision problems can also lead to learning difficulties in schools. Screening is important for young children, Bowers said, because they often do not know to communicate to caretakers that their vision is bad. Members of the Lions Club have been trained to administer the test and four to five will be volunteering during the event. The equipment used in the test was borrowed from another Lions Club nearby.

If there is significant interest in the screening, more will be scheduled, Bowers said.

“Once we see that the community really wants this to be done,” Bowers said, “we’ll put more resources toward it.”

He also encouraged parents that may be having financial trouble filling a child’s vision prescription to reach out to the organization.

“We have some money for this kind of thing, we just need to know about it,” he said. “It would be a shame to have a kid have a problem and the parents think there’s nothing they can do.”

The program is part of a larger focus on vision screening by Lions Clubs International, called Lions KidSight USA. The national coalition brings together Lions programs around the country, according to lionskidsightusa.org.

