Westminster man charged with assault

A Westminster man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly injured a woman and barricaded himself in his home away from police.
Jason Christopher Ford, 39, of the 300 block of Greenbriar Close, was charged with one count each of second-degree assault, intoxicated endangerment and theft less than $1,000. He was released on $5,000 unsecured bond Tuesday, according to electronic court records.
According to the statement of charges, on Friday, Ford grabbed a woman by the head and threw her to the floor, causing injury to her back and elbow. He then dragged her across the floor toward another room before she broke free and left the property.
An officer of the Westminster Police Department made contact with Ford and attempted to retrieve items belonging to the woman including a cellphone, wallet and car keys. Ford refused and became belligerent with the officer before retreating into his residence where he continued to yell at police through an upstairs window, according to the statement.
No telephone number was listed for Ford in charging documents. A court date is scheduled for Nov. 22.
