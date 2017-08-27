Audiologist Nancy Hart to talk hearing, balance and older adults

Not everyone loses hearing as they get older and not everyone realizes the connection between hearing and balance and falling in older adults.

That’s according to Nancy Hart, an audiologist with Healthy Hearing and Balance, in Westminster, and one of the speakers at the first of a series of presentations on aging being hosted by the McDaniel College Center for the Study of Aging.

The center developed as a resource for both professionals who work with older adults, caregivers, such as family and spouses and older adults themselves, according to Director Diane Martin. The Focus on Aging series will feature one presentation a month, September through December, to help answer people’s questions and prepare them for working with, caring for or just plain being older, she said.

“Every month we are going to focus on aging, get people thinking about this growing older population that we have, and then a different topic related to that month,” Martin said. “September’s theme is matters of health and we have the interest in fall risk and prevention since falls are one of the leading causes of hospitalizations due to injury.”

The Times recently caught up with Hart to learn more about hearing and balance in older adults and why she hopes people will come out on Sept. 5 for the first Focus on Aging event.

Q: What is the importance of hearing and inner ear health for older adults?

A: For decades the research literature has repeatedly shown the link between untreated hearing loss and anxiety, depression and social isolation. Newer research is uncovering the link between untreated hearing loss and greater rates of falling, greater rates of hospitalization and greater rates of brain tissue loss in the memory and language centers. It makes sense; you can not remember what you did not hear. This is exciting information because hearing loss is very treatable.

Q: What are the most common issues you see with older adults in your practice?

A: Well, this is why I named the practice “Healthy Hearing and Balance.” Difficulties with these two ear functions are our patients' chief complaints. My hope is that with community education we can get the word out about how to keep our ears healthy and what to do when things go wrong.

Q: What are some common misconceptions about audiology and older adults?

A: People may not think about seeing an audiologist for vertigo and balance, but we are the go-to specialists for teasing out the underlying causes. Then we get you pointed in the right direction for appropriate treatment, such as physical therapy and/or balance strengthening programs. The ear does not function in isolation; it works with many body systems to keep us upright! Additionally, many people do not realize that people with "nerve deafness" can be helped to hear with newer technology.

Q: What are some things people should look out for in terms of hearing and balance changes as they age?

A: It is a myth that all people will experience hearing loss and balance difficulties as they age. Many will, but how we take care of our bodies throughout our entire lives has a big impact on our ear health. Diseases such as Diabetes, Heart Disease and Cancer can take their toll on our ears. It is recommended that people have a baseline evaluation when they are first diagnosed so we can monitor for changes and treat appropriately.

Q: Who would you like to see come out to this event on Sept. 5 and what do you hope they will take away from your presentation?

A: Anyone really, but especially people who are interested in the journey of successful aging. Those who are caregivers to a parent, spouse or loved one, anyone who works in healthcare or is a student in healthcare or gerontology will deepen their knowledge from attending this event. The takeaway information will include learning more about how the ear functions, how it is affected by common diseases, what treatment options are available and how important the ear is in helping you to age successfully.

If You Go

What: Focus on Aging Monthly Event: Matters of Health

When: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5

Where: Decker Center Forum at McDaniel College, 2 College Hill, Westminster.

Cost: Free, but with advanced registration required. Call 410-857-2500 or send email to aging@mcdaniel.edu to register.

For more information, visit the McDaniel College Center for for the Study of Aging at www.mcdaniel.edu/csa.

