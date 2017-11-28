Finksburg man charged with assault

A Finksburg man was arrested Monday after he allegedly punched a man in the mouth.

Marshall Blake Flanagan, 32, of the 3200 block of Murray Road, was charged with one count of second-degree assault. He was released on his own recognizance the same day, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of probable cause, Flanagan was involved in an argument with four individuals. Witnesses told deputies of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office that Flanagan punched a man in the mouth unprovoked, causing a laceration to his lip and inciting a physical fight.

Flanagan told deputies that the man struck him first, according to the statement.

He declined to comment when reached by the Times. A court date is scheduled for Jan. 24.

crighter@baltsun.com

410-857-3315

twitter.com/Cat Righter