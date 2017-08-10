Dundalk man charged with alleged string of armed robberies

A Dundalk man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly committed several armed robberies, including one in Westminster.

Jesse Lee Fisher, 28, was charged with one count each of armed robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and theft less than $1,000. He is being held without bond after a Wednesday bail review, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of charges, Fisher entered the Liberty gas station, located in the unit block of Carroll Plaza in Westminster, on the evening of July 2, displayed a knife to the cashier and demanded money from the register.

The cashier opened the register and gave Fisher all of the money inside, which totaled $531.31. Fisher then left and fled on foot, according to the statement.

Video surveillance of the incident was reviewed by the Major Crimes Unit of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. Investigation tied the incident to similar armed robberies in Baltimore County.

Baltimore County detectives arrested Fisher in Pennsylvania, at which time he admitted to the Westminster robbery, according to the statement.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 1.

crighter@baltsun.com

410-857-3315

twitter.com/Cat Righter