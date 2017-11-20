New Windsor man charged with making an arson threat

A New Windsor man was charged after he allegedly threatened an officer at the Carroll County Detention Center on Thursday, Nov. 16.

David Fisher, 29, an inmate at the Carroll County Detention Center, was charged with one count of making a threat of arson. He is being held without bond after a Monday bail review, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of charges, on Thursday, Fisher became unruly in his cell in a monitored housing unit in the CCDC and was placed in a restraint chair. After he was placed in the chair, Fisher told a monitoring officer that he was going to kill the officer and burn the officer’s house down. The incident was captured on video camera at the detention center.

Fisher was previously arrested after he allegedly attempted to start a fire at the group home where he resided, according to the statement.

A court date is scheduled for Jan. 12, 2018.

