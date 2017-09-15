Tip line created following arrest of Carroll teacher

Local authorities have created a phone line to accept information on victims and incidents related to a Carroll County Public Schools teacher’s arrest for soliciting a minor online.

Kenneth Brian Fischer, 39, of the 800 block of Amherst Lane in Westminster, is facing charges in Virginia on four counts of solicitation of a minor in connection with an online chat investigation that began Aug. 31 by the Fairfax County Police Major Crime Bureau, Child Exploitation Unit, according to a news release from Maryland State Police, which assisted in the investigation.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office, in cooperation with the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Section, Carroll County State's Attorney’s Office and Maryland Child Protective Services has established the phone line to coordinate information and provide victims a place to report incidents and receive information on counseling or other services that they may need. Information may be phoned or text messaged to 443-373-1684 or emailed to crimeline@ccg.carr.org.

Fischer, who most recently taught at West Middle School and is a former Carroll County Public Schools Teacher of the Year, has been suspended by the school system without pay since his arrest on Wednesday.

At about 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Section, with the assistance of agents from Homeland Security and Investigation, FBI Baltimore Field Office and Westminster City Police, served a search warrant at Fischer’s residence, according to the Maryland State Police news release. Investigators from the Fairfax County Police were also present.

A detective posing as a 14-year-old boy was contacted by a stranger, later identified as Fischer, through a geo-social cell phone application, according to a news release from the Fairfax police. Fischer initiated a conversation with the detective and, soon after, solicited for sexual contact with the detective, who he believed to be a juvenile, according to the release. Fischer also sent sexually explicit images, presumably of himself, to the detective, according to the release.

Through the investigation, detectives said they have become aware of other possible victims in Northern Virginia and Maryland.

CAPTION Kenneth Brian Fischer, 39, of the 800 block of Amherst Lane in Westminster, is facing charges in Virginia on four counts of solicitation of a minor in connection with an online chat investigation that began on Aug. 31 by the Fairfax County Police Major Crime Bureau, Child Exploitation Unit, according to a news release from Maryland State Police, which assisted in the investigation. Kenneth Brian Fischer, 39, of the 800 block of Amherst Lane in Westminster, is facing charges in Virginia on four counts of solicitation of a minor in connection with an online chat investigation that began on Aug. 31 by the Fairfax County Police Major Crime Bureau, Child Exploitation Unit, according to a news release from Maryland State Police, which assisted in the investigation. CAPTION Kenneth Brian Fischer, 39, of the 800 block of Amherst Lane in Westminster, is facing charges in Virginia on four counts of solicitation of a minor in connection with an online chat investigation that began on Aug. 31 by the Fairfax County Police Major Crime Bureau, Child Exploitation Unit, according to a news release from Maryland State Police, which assisted in the investigation. Kenneth Brian Fischer, 39, of the 800 block of Amherst Lane in Westminster, is facing charges in Virginia on four counts of solicitation of a minor in connection with an online chat investigation that began on Aug. 31 by the Fairfax County Police Major Crime Bureau, Child Exploitation Unit, according to a news release from Maryland State Police, which assisted in the investigation. CAPTION The Marine Corps League Firing Party fires an honor volley for Ronald Vauk and William Ruth, two Mount Airy Service Members killed at the Pentagon in the 9/11 attacks. During the same ceremony, five officers of the new Mount Airy Police Department are sworn in. The Marine Corps League Firing Party fires an honor volley for Ronald Vauk and William Ruth, two Mount Airy Service Members killed at the Pentagon in the 9/11 attacks. During the same ceremony, five officers of the new Mount Airy Police Department are sworn in. CAPTION Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) CAPTION Carroll County law enforcement sponsors youth day camp Carroll County law enforcement sponsors youth day camp CAPTION Sgt. Shawn Kilgore explains how he got into law enforcement. (Heather Mongilio/Carroll County Times) Sgt. Shawn Kilgore explains how he got into law enforcement. (Heather Mongilio/Carroll County Times)

emily.chappell@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7862

twitter.com/emilychappell13