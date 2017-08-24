Building fire sends one to hospital

A fire in a building being used as a dwelling Wednesday night sent one man to Carroll Hospital with smoke inhalation.

The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident that occurred at 7:20 p.m. in the 400 block of Bucher John Rd. in Westminster.

Firefighters from Union Bridge took 45 minutes to put out the blaze in the one-story home, according to the release from the fire marshal's office. Officials believe the fire started in the rear bedroom, though the cause of the incident is still under investigation.

There were no smoke alarms or sprinklers present in the building, according to the release. The fire caused $80,000 worth of damage in structure loss and $20,000 in structure loss.

CAPTION Sgt. Shawn Kilgore explains how he got into law enforcement. (Heather Mongilio/Carroll County Times) Sgt. Shawn Kilgore explains how he got into law enforcement. (Heather Mongilio/Carroll County Times) CAPTION Sgt. Shawn Kilgore explains how he got into law enforcement. (Heather Mongilio/Carroll County Times) Sgt. Shawn Kilgore explains how he got into law enforcement. (Heather Mongilio/Carroll County Times) CAPTION Pinky was given a vest by a local Finksburg resident Pinky was given a vest by a local Finksburg resident CAPTION Police describe a fatal shooting in Mt Airy on July 10, 2017. (Ken Koons/Carroll County Times) Police describe a fatal shooting in Mt Airy on July 10, 2017. (Ken Koons/Carroll County Times) CAPTION Fireworks Safety Press Conference at the James N. Robey Public Safety Training Center in Marriottsville on Thursday, June 29. Fireworks Safety Press Conference at the James N. Robey Public Safety Training Center in Marriottsville on Thursday, June 29. CAPTION The class got to shoot simulation guns and saw a flash bang demonstration. The class got to shoot simulation guns and saw a flash bang demonstration.

emily.chappell@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7862

twitter.com/emilychappell13