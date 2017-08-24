Building fire sends one to hospital

A fire in a building being used as a dwelling Wednesday night sent one man to Carroll Hospital with smoke inhalation.
The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident that occurred at 7:20 p.m. in the 400 block of Bucher John Rd. in Westminster.
Firefighters from Union Bridge took 45 minutes to put out the blaze in the one-story home, according to the release from the fire marshal's office. Officials believe the fire started in the rear bedroom, though the cause of the incident is still under investigation.
There were no smoke alarms or sprinklers present in the building, according to the release. The fire caused $80,000 worth of damage in structure loss and $20,000 in structure loss.
