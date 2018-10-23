Bomb squad called for Finksburg hand grenade, find device to be inactive

The Office of the State Fire Marshal bomb squad was called to investigate a hand grenade found in Finksburg Tuesday.

According to a media release, the bomb squad responded around 12:34 p.m. to a building on the 2400 block of Md. 140/ Baltimore Blvd., Finksburg to “assess a possible military ordnance.”

That ordnance turned out to be an “inert” hand grenade, according to the media release, which also provided a photo of the grooved, drab-green pineapple shaped piece of metal.

No one was injured and no property was damaged, according to the media release, and the Maryland State Police assisted in the investigation.

