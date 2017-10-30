Library offers interactive Halloween activities

Boogies, blood, worms, and little girls were a few of the ingredients suggested by children for a wicked witches’ brew at the Carroll County Public Library’s Finksburg branch Halloween story time Monday. After doing the monster march, pint-sized princesses and adorable animals celebrated Halloween early with a variety of interactive activities, which included listing their favorite yucky things.

“It gets them ready to be in a school environment,” explained Barbara Weber, the branch’s children’s library associate. “It helps them learn patience and how to sit and listen. The books we read help foster early literacy and it’s really just a time to just come and have fun.”

Weber read “The Little Old Lady Who Was Not Afraid of Anything,” “The Scariest Thing in the Castle,” and “Witches.” Together the group sang and danced to “If You Love Halloween,” “Halloween Is Coming,” “Five Little Pumpkins,” and “Witches’ Brew.”

Dressed as Sleeping Beauty’s Princess Aurora, 4-year-old Mackenzie Welsh was enthusiastic and definitely not asleep. Her mother Stacey Welsh, of Westminster, said they regularly come to story time.

“The librarians are engaging and they have lots of age-appropriate activities,” Welsh said.

Costumed as Cinderella, 2-year-old Josie Feintuch danced the morning away.

“I love that it’s interactive,” said Josie’s mother Abby Feintuch, of Westminster. “I think it’s a great way to learn new songs and get exposure to new books.”

Sandra Decker, of Westminster, brought her dragon-costumed son, MJ, 3, and wolf-clothed son, Benny, 2, to the library.

“I think it’s a really nice way for them to interact with other kids,” Decker said. “They learn about music and the alphabet and they make friends.”

Two-year-old Lily and 10-month-old Levi joined their grandmother Cindy Barr for story time.

“I like that they incorporate music and they do hand motions to help them learn different motor skills,” said Barr, of Upperco. “It’s also a good way for them to socialize with other kids.”

Autumn Carter’s son Liam, 3, started attending the library’s story time when he was a newborn.

“It helps him be more social and he loves books and singing because of it,” said Carter, of Reisterstown.

Kimberlee Johns, of Owings Mills, said her daughter Brooklyn, 3, loves story time.

“They always have the best people doing story time,” Johns said. “It’s entertaining and good for the kids.”

If you go

Events on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at branches of the Carroll County Public Library:

Boo Bash

10 a.m. North Carroll Branch

For ages Birth – 8. Fun, scary stories followed by a costume parade.

Family Story Time: Halloween

10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Mount Airy Branch

For ages Birth – 8. Share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children.

Happy Halloween

1 p.m. Eldersburg Branch

For ages Birth – 5. Enjoy stories, songs, a craft and trick-or-treating in the library.

Haunted Library Lockdown

6 p.m. Finksburg Branch

For ages 11 – 17. Solve ghastly puzzles to unravel a mystery before time runs out! All attendees need to register.

