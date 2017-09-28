Vendors needed for Fall Harvest Celebration

The Carroll County Farm Museum will include a pop-up “Carroll County Grown” event at their annual Fall Harvest Celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14.

Carroll countians who grow, produce or craft a product in Carroll County will be showcased. The museum staff is especially interested in fall products and decorations like apples, pumpkins, corn, straw bales and mums.

Vendor booths are $75 per space, and space is limited.

For more information, contact the museum’s event coordinator, Dana Wachter, at dwachter@ccg.carr.org or 410-386-3899.

CAPTION Spring Garden Elementary School students participate in interactive nutrition education and farming-oriented activities. (Michel Elben / Carroll County Times) Spring Garden Elementary School students participate in interactive nutrition education and farming-oriented activities. (Michel Elben / Carroll County Times) CAPTION Spring Garden Elementary School students participate in interactive nutrition education and farming-oriented activities. (Michel Elben / Carroll County Times) Spring Garden Elementary School students participate in interactive nutrition education and farming-oriented activities. (Michel Elben / Carroll County Times) CAPTION Hazmat crews, local fire companies called after chemical incident at Carroll Community College Hazmat crews, local fire companies called after chemical incident at Carroll Community College CAPTION CCPS school board votes to terminate Kenneth Fischer CCPS school board votes to terminate Kenneth Fischer CAPTION Sights and Sounds of the Westminster Fallfest parade Sights and Sounds of the Westminster Fallfest parade CAPTION Free State IPA for Beer Week Free State IPA for Beer Week

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben