Vendors needed for Fall Harvest Celebration

The Carroll County Farm Museum will include a pop-up “Carroll County Grown” event at their annual Fall Harvest Celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14.

Carroll countians who grow, produce or craft a product in Carroll County will be showcased. The museum staff is especially interested in fall products and decorations like apples, pumpkins, corn, straw bales and mums.

Vendor booths are $75 per space, and space is limited.

For more information, contact the museum’s event coordinator, Dana Wachter, at dwachter@ccg.carr.org or 410-386-3899.

