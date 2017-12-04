Carroll County Arts Council announces winners of 20th annual Festival of Wreaths

The Carroll Arts Center’s 20th annual Festival of Wreaths ended Sunday, Dec. 3, after an estimated 2,500 visitors attended the event, which featured 175 unique, theme wreaths.

The wreaths were created by individuals, businesses and clubs and were offered to the public in a week-long silent auction that raised more than $20,000 for the Carroll County Arts Council. The public voted on their favorites and the winners are as follows:

Rachel Miller’s wreath she titled Nothin' But Knittin' was the grand prize winner.

Other winners: Peggy Ludwig, Pinecone Perfection; Stacie Foxwell, Have an Open Heart; Nick Vincent, Heron & Crab; PSJ Orthodontics, Woodland Wonder; Iris Elaine, Winter Morning; Maryland Mallet, Marvels of Maryland; Brightview Westminster Ridge, Memories Over Time; Alayne Kerbert for Tevis Energy, Fueltide Greetings; Becky & Clients of West End Place, Wooden you love this wreath?; Cathy and Bridget for Carnegie & Co. Hair Design, Pheasant Finery; Sharon Royer, Elf Off the Shelf; Kathy Vencil, Terrifically Traditional; Paul Henderson, Millions of Minions; Girl Scout Troup 6664, Puff the Magic Snowmen; Vivian Daly, Not a Creature Was Stirring; CCPS Curriculum Dept., Snow Much to Learn; Patti Taylor, Keep on Truckin'; Paula Mettala for Boys & Girls Club, Be Fruitful; Ace Phelps, He Aced It; Misti Green, Country Christmas.