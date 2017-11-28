Festival of Wreaths at halfway point

Halfway through its 10-day run at the Carroll Arts Center, the 20th annual Festival of Wreaths has nearly 200 wreaths on display created by local enthusiasts out of all manner of material.

The Carroll County Arts Council’s second-biggest fundraiser, this year’s Festival began Friday, Nov. 24 and runs through Sunday, Dec. 3.The Arts Center is located at 91 W. Main St. in Westminster.

The first Festival of Wreaths was held in 1998 with 67 wreaths on display. This year, there are 176 wreaths hanging, including a piece made entirely from bottle caps, a two-dimensional horse head made from tree branches and a green bicycle wheel loaded with gift cards.

Admission is free and visitors can not only vote for their favorite wreaths but can also make silent auction bids to take their favorites home for the holidays. The first Festival netted $5,000 for the arts council’s educational programs. These days, it brings in around $25,000.

If you go

What: Festival of Wreaths

Where: Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Dec. 2; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 3.

More online: To see 100 of the wreaths, go to www.carrollcountytimes.com