New location, dates for Festival of Trees

Using donated glass ornaments from the 1950s and ’60s, volunteer Sharon Birnie earnestly decorated a vintage-themed Christmas tree for Carroll County’s annual Festival of Trees.

“Every tree is unique,” said Birnie, of Finksburg. “I enjoy watching people’s reactions to the trees. Even if they can’t buy a tree, it helps them get excited about the holidays.”

The Shepherd’s Staff executive director, Brenda Meadows, said this year’s Festival of Trees will be held in conjunction with downtown Westminster’s holiday events in a new location — John Street Quarters.

The festival, which is also sponsored by Carroll County Times and the Carroll Chamber of Commerce, will be held Friday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 26. The annual holiday event benefits The Shepherd’s Staff, a local nonprofit organization that provides assistance to people in need within the Carroll County community.

“As the needs of the less fortunate in our community continue to increase, this event helps The Shepherd’s Staff continue to provide for those in need. The Carroll County Festival of Trees is an opportunity to have fun, to shop early and to help others in need in Carroll County,” Meadows said.

“The free admission event will feature a silent auction of more than 30 beautifully decorated trees, a tree lighting at Friday’s opening, live music featuring local choirs and schools, living nativities and Christmas cards, baked goods, a children’s craft table and a secret Santa shop.”

Meadows said this year’s silent auction will end at 2 p.m. Sunday. Winners can pick up their trees between 4 and 6 p.m. Sunday.

“You can bid on as many trees as you’d like, as many times as you want,” Meadows said. “We’re also offering additional silent auction items like a framed jewelry tree, a framed Christmas tree print, and a vintage ceramic tree. Last year we raised $48,000 to fund our Emergency Financial Assistance program.”

Volunteers started decorating trees in September.

“Without volunteers, this event could not happen. Thousands of hours are given to this project,” Meadows said.

Pat Hyde, of Westminster, has volunteered for 17 years.

“It’s a wonderful organization,” Hyde said. “They service the community in so many ways and do amazing things for families all year round.”

Sharon Row, of Westminster, has volunteered to decorate for eight years.

“It’s so much fun,” Row said. “We get in the holiday spirit early and we’re raising money for a good cause. The trees are one of a kind and already decorated. We’re making the holidays easy for people. Most of them are loaded with ornaments and the themes are really clever.”

Kristy Vandervalk, of Westminster, has volunteered for 11 years.

“The Shepherd’s Staff does so many things throughout the year that helps people in need,” Vandervalk said. “They let them know someone cares and help provide some of life’s necessities. All year long they lessen people’s load and give them hope.”

The Shepherd’s Staff is also seeking volunteers for entertainment, for the living Nativity or living Christmas cards, and to provide baked goods. Call The Shepherd’s Staff at 410-857-5944 or email them at shepstaff@comcast.net for more information.

If you go

What: 2017 Festival of Trees

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 24; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26

Where: John Street Quarters, 28 John St., Westminster

Cost: Free admission. Bids and purchases vary.

