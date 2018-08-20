Federal investigators remain on scene of weekend plane crash in Westminster

Investigators remain on the scene Monday of a fatal plane crash that occurred this weekend in Westminster, and are looking into what caused the incident.

Peter Knudson, a spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board, said Monday morning an investigator was on the scene 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning and worked all day to begin trying to piece together what occurred in Saturday’s crash. Knudson said the investigator was again on the property Monday, and likely would finish up there by Tuesday morning.

Two people were pronounced dead Saturday after the plane crashed near Baugher Road in Westminster. Police identified the pilot and passenger as Michael Kilpatrick, 62, of New Windsor and Robert Johnson, 56, of Woodsboro, respectively.

Ken Koons/Carroll County Times / Carroll County Times Investors work at the crash scene Monday of an Ultralight that crashed Saturday killing two people near Baugher Road near Westminster. Investors work at the crash scene Monday of an Ultralight that crashed Saturday killing two people near Baugher Road near Westminster. (Ken Koons/Carroll County Times / Carroll County Times)

Emergency responders pronounced the pilot and the passenger of a 2006 Ultralight Quicksilver single engine plane deceased after their plane crashed shortly before 11 a.m. [Saturday],” according to a state police news release from the weekend.

The pilot and passenger were the only people on board the single-engine plane, according to the release. The crashed plane was found in an open field near the Baugher’s Orchards and Farm property.

Knudson said the NTSB does not yet know what caused the plane to crash. There was some sort of “fly-in breakfast” on Saturday that those in the plane were attending, he said. After the breakfast event, he said, the aircraft, which was based in New Windsor, left and investigators believe it was intending to return to New Windsor — a flight that would have taken about 20 minutes.

The on-scene investigator will be focusing on documenting the crash site and interviewing witnesses, of which there were several, Knudson said.

A preliminary report will be out within a week or two of the incident, he added.

The full investigation though, Knudson said, will take much longer. The full report, including the probable cause and contributing factors, will take 12 to 24 months to complete.

Investigators will be looking at all aspects of the incident, including the pilot, the aircraft and the operating environment, he said.

“We start with all possibilities on the table and then we rule things out,” Knudson said.

CAPTION On Wednesday, Aug. 15, the Taneytown Police Department released their entry into the viral police lip sync video challenge that has public safety personnel across the United States showing off their moves. (Video courtesy Taneytown Police Dept. Facebook) On Wednesday, Aug. 15, the Taneytown Police Department released their entry into the viral police lip sync video challenge that has public safety personnel across the United States showing off their moves. (Video courtesy Taneytown Police Dept. Facebook) CAPTION On Wednesday, Aug. 15, the Taneytown Police Department released their entry into the viral police lip sync video challenge that has public safety personnel across the United States showing off their moves. (Video courtesy Taneytown Police Dept. Facebook) On Wednesday, Aug. 15, the Taneytown Police Department released their entry into the viral police lip sync video challenge that has public safety personnel across the United States showing off their moves. (Video courtesy Taneytown Police Dept. Facebook) CAPTION The Downtown Sykesville Connection has created a mural scavenger hunt to tell the legend of a creature that comes out when it floods. The Downtown Sykesville Connection has created a mural scavenger hunt to tell the legend of a creature that comes out when it floods. CAPTION Westminster area kids get to know law enforcement, prep for school with annual event Westminster area kids get to know law enforcement, prep for school with annual event CAPTION The Nupps celebrate their 70-year anniversary on Aug. 7, 2018, at Carroll Lutheran Village with about 150 attendees and a small reception like they had after their wedding in 1948 — with cake and punch. The Nupps celebrate their 70-year anniversary on Aug. 7, 2018, at Carroll Lutheran Village with about 150 attendees and a small reception like they had after their wedding in 1948 — with cake and punch. CAPTION Mobile Glass Studio a new addition for fair steeped in tradition. Mobile Glass Studio a new addition for fair steeped in tradition.

emily.chappell@carrollcountytimes.com

443-805-9691

twitter.com/EmilyChappell13