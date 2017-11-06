Police investigating fatal collision in Sykesville

Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that killed one person in Sykesville Sunday.

Police responded to a call for a collision at Md. 32 and Second Ave. in Sykesville around 3:30 p.m., according to a press release from the Maryland State Police. Officials discovered a 1988 Lincoln Town Car and an 2007 Chevy Silverado had been involved in a crash.

Dillon Fuqua, 25, and Thomas Fuqua, 37, both of Finksburg were in the Lincoln. Both were taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore by ground, according to the release.

Thomas Fugua, the passenger in the Lincoln, died from his injuries Sunday evening, according to the release.

According to the release, Henry Leyh, 75 from Catonsville, was driving the Silverado and did not sustain any injuries.

Police continue to investigate the collision.