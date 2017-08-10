Mount Airy celebrates National Farmers Market Week

MOUNT AIRY — After foraging stands for his ingredients, chef Andrew Wilkinson, owner of Pizza Llama, crafted handmade pizzas in his own stand at the Mount Airy Farmers Market during National Farmers Market Week.

This week’s market special was a Chesapeake-style pizza with sweet peppers from Five Points Points Farm Market and Greenhouse, Old Bay seasoning infused Chesapeake cheddar from Whispering Breeze Farm and garlic from Garden Basket.

“I like interacting directly with the people who grow these things,” said Wilkinson, of Frederick. “It’s definitely fresher and I like knowing that it’s straight from the source.”

Wilkinson said National Farmers Market Week, Aug. 6 through 12, is “an easy way to get the people going to the market more excited and involved.”

“It’s a great way to support small businesses and local farmers,” Wilkinson said. “I think it’s important to support sustainable farming in your community.”

Market master Alice Settle-Raskin said National Farmers Market Week “promotes a flourishing environment where direct local farmer- and producer-to-consumer relationships and the agricultural community can thrive.”

“The market has become a gathering place for the community to meet up, to talk directly to our farmers and producers, and to sample new products,” Settle-Raskin said.

“For our local agricultural community, we keep the dollars spent at the market on a local level, promoting a more local, healthy and sustainable economy. For the greater Mount Airy community, we're able to bring healthy, locally grown, farm-fresh products directly to them from our farmers and producers who hail from within approximately 50 miles. And, through all this, we're able to bring it full circle to the our community, by promoting local musicians and local businesses who support the farmers market.”

Pong’s Orchard market manager Samantha Canson sold nectarines and peaches during Wednesday’s market. She said “people need to start eating more locally instead of eating things that are imported.”

“It’s important to support local businesses because mom-and-pop businesses make America great,” Canson said.

“It’s a great way to support local businesses and see what’s growing in the area,” added Garden Basket owner Elta Gehman.

Stefanie Holt, of Mount Airy, said she visits the market every week.

“I just love the produce. I like knowing that it’s really fresh and I like supporting local people,” Holt said.

Loren Bass, of Mount Airy, said she loves that “everything is fresh, local, and unique.”

“It’s important to support farmers that are local and doing this to make a living,” Bass said. “It also helps us give back to the community.”

Carroll County Farmers Markets

Mt. Airy Main Street Farmers Market

3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, May 17 through Sept. 27

Municipal lot (Corner of Park Avenue and Cross Street), Mount Airy

www.mountairymainstreetfarmersmarket.org

Hampstead Farmers Market

8:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June 3 through Sept. 30

On the carnival grounds of the Hampstead volunteer fire department, at 1341 N. Main St., Hampstead

www.hampsteadfarmersmarket.com

Carroll Hospital Farmers Market

12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 15 through late September

Inside the parking garage, level 3, at Carroll Hospital Center, 200 Memorial Ave., Westminster

www.carrollhospitalcenter.org

Downtown Westminster Farmers Market

8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May 20 through Nov. 18

Conaway lot at Route 27 and Railroad Avenue in Westminster

www.downtownwestminstermarkets.com

Carroll County Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 10 through Sept. 2

700 Agricultural Drive, Westminster

www.carrollcountyfarmersmarket.com

Sykesville Farmers Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, May 14 through Oct. 29

Parking lot at the corner of Sandosky Road and Town House Drive (behind E.W. Becks) in Sykesville

www.sykesvillemainstreet.com

Taneytown Farmers Market

9 a.m to noon Saturdays, May through September

Behind the Taneytown Police Department, 120 E. Baltimore St.

www.taneytown.org

Finksburg Farmers Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays

3006 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg

www.facebook.com/finksburgfarmersmarket

