Carroll County Farm Museum to host preschool fun time

The registration deadline is approaching for the Carroll County Farm Museum’s Preschool Fun on the Farm event. Participants must register by Thursday, Sept. 7.

According to a Farm Museum flier, children ages 4 and 5 can visit the museum to pet animals, play games, read stories and make crafts from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursdays between Sept.14 and Nov. 2.

The event is $40 for nonmembers and $20 for members. Families are welcome to bring a snack or lunch and spend the rest of the day exploring the museum.

The class is limited to 12 registrants. Call 800-654-4645 by Sept. 7 to register.

