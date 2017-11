The Carroll County Farm Museum is in need of volunteers for the holiday season.

According to a Farm Museum flier, volunteers are needed Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16 and 17. Those interested can work in the Sugar Plum Shoppe, assist Santa or help with children’s crafts. Student service hours are available.

For more information, visit www.carrollcountyfarmmuseum.org and click “Volunteer.”

