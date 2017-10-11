Fall Harvest Celebration debuts Carroll County Grown pop-up event

Fall Harvest Celebration attendees will have a chance to shop Carroll County Grown products Saturday, Oct. 14. The Carroll County Farm Museum’s landmark event will feature locally grown and made items available exclusively during the celebration.

“Pop-up farmers markets, restaurants, bars, art exhibits, fitness classes and other experiences are becoming popular across the U.S., particularly in urban areas, so we decided to include one at the Fall Harvest Celebration this year,” said Diana Hare, Carroll County’s agriculture development specialist.

“One of our goals with the Fall Harvest Celebration is to continually change and add to the experiences available at the event. The pop-up emphasizes the buy local trend and allows people who do not typically attend farmers markets to see what Carroll County has to offer.”

Hare, who launched a Carroll County Grown website to promote local agriculture and farms, said the Fall Harvest Celebration aims to educate visitors on the importance of agriculture in Carroll County.

“It is a celebration of our past and present agricultural heritage. We hope that while visitors enjoy the live entertainment, children crafts, wagon rides and other traditional components of Fall Harvest Celebration that they will also explore the pop-up market,” Hare said.

Diana and Jeffrey Fritz, owners of Good Friday Farm in Westminster, will be selling pumpkins, mums and mini straw bales during the inaugural pop-up.

“This is our very first experience setting up at an event and displaying our products to the community,” said Diana Fritz. “The straw was grown right on our farm in Westminster. I think this is a great way to educate people about where their food comes from.”

Museum Manager Joanne Weant said the free event includes free parking and was “designed with families in mind knowing that every family has to be cost conscious.”

“People need good quality wholesome entertainment that doesn’t break the bank,” Weant said. “We offer something you don’t see at other places like artisans and old-time crafts that are unique to our venue. We’re celebrating the simple joys of the season.”

If you go

What: Fall Harvest Celebration

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14

Where: Carroll County Farm Museum, 500 S. Center St., Westminster

Cost: Free admission and parking. Food costs vary.

