Circle of Caring and MEMA seek faith community to help with homeless emergency preparedness

The Carroll County Circle of Caring Homelessness Board is reaching out to the faith community in efforts to improve emergency preparedness for the homeless, both in Carroll and around Maryland.

In an email sent to members of the Circle, a constellation of individuals, nonprofits and government agencies dedicated to ending homelessness in Carroll County, Circle co-chairs Christine Kay and the Rev. Jerry Fuss asked for the help of the faith community in providing emergency shelter and other services to the homeless. This could take a variety of forms, according to Kay, who is also the director of the Carroll County Department of Citizen Services.

“[Human Services Program of Carroll County] and the cold weather shelter, they could always use assistance staffing the senior center which is right across the parking lot," she said. “Or staffing their own shelter if somebody can’t get in.”

But given that the entire shelter system available to homeless people in Carroll County is concentrated Westminster, Kay said, the circle is particularly interested in connecting with faith-based groups or churches that could help in other regions of the county during emergencies.

“The cold weather shelter is in Westminster. If we have an issue in Taneytown and we can’t get that person from Taneytown to Westminster, what happens in an emergency?” she said. “If we had a church in each different section of the county — in South Carroll, in North Carroll — that would open up their doors in an emergency, families or individuals could go to that location instead of trying to get to Westminster.”

And if not providing a building for shelter, then perhaps doing a coat drive or volunteering in some way, Kay said. Any individual or group interested should call Citizen Services at 410-386-3600.

While this effort will help people in Carroll County, it may well eventually help people around the state. The circle has undertaken the process of building a committee and developing a plan for homelessness emergency preparedness at the behest and in conjunction with the Maryland Emergency Management Agency, or MEMA.

“The idea is for us to pilot the committee and go through a process and then we, the committee, along with MEMA, are developing a toolbox to share with other jurisdictions on emergency preparedness,” Kay said.

That will involve all the lessons learned in assembling a plan and communicating it to the community and the lessons learned in the process, according to Jessica Nusbaum, individual assistance officer at MEMA and one of the creators of the pilot program. Part of the process will be looking at providing emergency supply kits to those people who choose not to come to a shelter during an emergency, she said, and education not only for the homeless, but for those who serve them.

“Making sure they themselves are prepared and their families and their houses are prepared in case they would need to go deal with their clientele during these types of situations,” she said.

The plan, Nusbaum said, is to have something available to roll out to other parts of the state by the fall.

“I feel so passionate about this population because even on the clear sky days, they are the ones that fall through the cracks,” she said. “We really need to recognize that this population has needs as well and try to address them ahead of time.”

