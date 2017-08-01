4-H Fair goes to the children

What has wings, hooves and lots of children? The fourth day of the Carroll 4-H & FFA Fair, which was designated as Children’s Day.

According to Director Karey Howes, 12,000 young Carroll countians and their parents were expected to come experience the sights and sounds of the fair Tuesday.

The event began at 10 a.m. in the activities tent, where 15 groups were set up with activities ranging from a ring toss game to coloring and crafts.

“The fair theme is ‘Learning Today, Leading Tomorrow,” Howes said. “We try to make sure the activities are educational but still fun”

Ambassadors and Junior Ambassadors — 4-H members who apply and are chosen as service leaders — assisted with the booths and keep everything running smoothly.

Rebecca Abel, a fifth-year member of 4-H and a junior ambassador said, “I love completing service projects and being able to go behind the scenes of the fair to help out.”

Abel, who is a member of the Sam’s Creek 4-H Club, said she spent the day taking photos, distributing ice cream tickets and welcoming kids to the fair. She also encouraged young attendees to join a 4-H club or Clover program. “Whether you want to show animals or sew, it can be a wonderful match for anyone,” she said.

Liam Hjembo, of Upperco, said his favorite activities were a duck fishing game and petting the rabbits from the Rabbit & Cavy Breeders 4-H Club. Why?

“They’re fluffy,” exclaimed the 5-year-old, who was attending the fair for the first time.

Haley Snouffer and Colby Seymour were helping to run the Rabbit & Cavy Breeders Club table.

“It’s kind of like a miniature petting zoo,” Colby said.

The two hoped that children visiting their booth would be encouraged to join 4-H and and learn to to show rabbits.

“You learn a lot with it, like how to make your rabbit better,” Haley said.

The activity tent remained packed throughout the afternoon, and many took advantage of the shade, while others ventured out to try a bubble blowing activity or check out the animals and hand crafts exhibited by their peers.

“The goal of this,” Howes said, “is getting kids out of the house, up and moving, and learning about agriculture.”

Butterfly tent

One hands-on activity introduced children to some very small Maryland natives. Older 4-H’ers who are members of the Green Outdoor & Environmental Sciences Club (GOES) hosted a butterfly tent where kids could interact one-on-one with Monarch Butterflies.

“I really don't think he wanted to leave [the tent],” said Jennifer McCarthy of her son, Damien.

Damien, 3, said he was happy when a butterfly landed on him.

Amy Donna Bittler, 19, started the GOES club as an outreach activity as she applied for the Diamond Clover Award Program, the highest level of award available to a 4-H member. This is Bittler’s final year in 4-H, though she said she hopes to stick around and volunteer with the club in the future. She started at 5 years old in the Clover Program.

The members of GOES raised the butterflies themselves and entered them in the fair under the Natural Resources category. Nancy Bittler, Amy Donna’s mother serves as the head of the Natural Resources category, and said that this was the first time live animals had been entered for that part of the fair.

Amy Donna Bittler was excited that the activity had good attendance throughout the morning. “There were a lot of people in that tent,” she said, laughing.

“The kids were really excited when a butterfly touched them,” Serena Newton, a member of GOES said. “But others were a little more nervous.”

In the future, GOES hopes to tag offspring of these butterflies and release them for migration. The club has also helped with the rebuilding of Poplar Island after it was effected by erosion and participated in service projects with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

“I feel like this club has many more activities than other clubs,” said member Jacquelyn Slade, 14.

Meat Goat Show

The Meat Goat Show, held at 11:30 a.m. in the Shipley Building, pulled a strong audience in the afternoon and featured 51 competitors.

The show was split into junior, intermediate and senior competitors, which were then also broken into three sections. Zane Mackey judged the event, and he gave each 4-H’er feedback on what they did well and what they could improve.

Brittany Brooks, 16, of Lineboro 4-H, was a first-timer showing goats, though she has previously shown horses. She said a friend leased her family a goat last year and she really likes working with them.

“I really like working with animals, but also getting to know all different sorts of people,” she said.

Lillian Alster, 18, said she spent the morning cleaning and trimming her Boer Goat Heather to make sure she was show ready.

“I like how 4-H challenges you to always do your best,” she said of the competition.

The winners: Grand Champion, Fitting & Showing: Kailey Cooney, Shipley 4-H Club; Reserve Grand Champion, Fitting & Showing: David Geiman, Cheetah’s 4-H Club; Senior Champion: Crystal Stowers, Gunpowder 4-H Club; Intermediate Champion:Kailey Cooney, Shipley 4-H Club; Junior Champion: David Geiman, Cheetah’s 4-H Club.

If you go

Wednesday's 4-H Fair highlights

8 a.m., Lower Horse Rings — Western Horse Show

9 a.m., Shipley Building — Dairy Goat Show

6 p.m., Vendor Area — Be a Farmer Contest

6 p.m., Shipley Building — Swine Show

7 p.m., Activity Tent — Cake Auction

7 p.m., Buck Miller Arena — Vintage Grain Truck Races and Truck Drag Racing

