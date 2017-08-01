Cake Auction brings in sweet funds for fair

The cake auction is the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair’s largest fundraiser. This year the winning cake, made by 9-year-old Josie Laney, brought in $7,200. That’s a lot of dough — or batter.

The winning bid came from New Windsor Area Farm and Business Syndicate, a group of more than 30 area businesses and farms. They also announced at the auction that they would award a $600 savings bond to Josie.

Josie is a member of the Sam’s Creek 4-H Club, and this is her first year as a full member of 4-H. She said she likes to make things by hand and also entered projects in the rocketry, gardening, jelly-making and craft categories.

"My favorite part is seeing when they’re finished,” she said.

Last year, the Grand Champion cake was also purchased by the syndicate for $5,500, and they spent $7,400 overall at the auction in order to support the county’s 4-H and FFA programs.

Trevor Hoff, owner of Local Homestead Products LLC, a member of the syndicate, said that it takes a certain type of person to go into the agriculture industry and programs like 4-H and FFA encourage this in young people.

The 2017 Carroll County 4H & FFA Fair will be held July 29 to Aug. 4. Find complete coverage of the fair at www.carrollcountytimes.com/4H_fair

“Through raising kids that understand the benefits of agriculture and desire to be a part of the ag industry, they’re raising a group of kids that will be shaped into great young adults for us to hire in years to come,” he said.

The auction began at 7 p.m. with blue ribbon cakes and ran until 8:30 p.m., when the Reserve and Grand Champion cakes were auctioned off.

Superintendent of the Cake Auction Amy Petkovesk said the auction was bigger this year than it has been previously, including almost 200 cakes. “We had a lot of amazing items this year,” she said.

The Carroll fair is the last in the state to not charge admission or include rides. Petkovesk said this is mainly accomplished with the financial support that businesses give to the fair through the cake auction.

KEN KOONS/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times Josie Laney, 9, of New Windsor baked the Grand Champion baked item at the Carroll County 4H/FFA Fair. Josie Laney, 9, of New Windsor baked the Grand Champion baked item at the Carroll County 4H/FFA Fair. (KEN KOONS/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times)

“I’m 35 years old, and this fair is the same as it was when I was 8 years old, and it’s because we have this financial support.”

“The Grand Champion cake has gotten more and more expensive every year, and that is what we wanted,” Hoff said.

Petkovesk said, “The goal is always to celebrate the community coming together with the kids.”

Be a Farmer Contest

Held near the Finch Tractor display, the Be a Farmer Contest gave children 8 and younger a chance to try out chores.

Abby Davis, 6, who was named the champion of the competition, said her favorite part of the course was milking the “cow,” a wooden model with squeezable udders. The hardest part, she said, was climbing over the prickly hay bales.

Her mother, Kelly Davis, said: “My parents live in Carroll County, but we’re actually from Connecticut. We visit every year just for this.” She added that her family was especially looking forward to the pig races later in the evening.

Three winners 5 and younger were also awarded prizes that included a model tractor donated by Finch Services. Each participant received a ribbon and an ice cream pass.

The Be a Farmer Contest was held every night, Monday through Thursday. Katie Weishaar, who helped organize the competition said it was started because “younger kids don’t get as many chances to compete,” especially those who are younger than 5 and cannot yet join the Clover Program.

“They get a chance to see how it really works on a farm,” she said.

If you go

Thursday's 4-H Fair highlights

10 a.m., Extension Office Room E: Poultry Judging Contest

11 a.m., Shipley Building: Beef Cattle Showmanship

12:30 - 1:30 p.m., Activity Tent: Senior Day Entertainment

2:30 p.m., Shipley Building: Dairy Steer Show

6 p.m., Vendor Area: Be a Farmer Contest

7 p.m., Shipley Building: Market Steer Show

7 p.m., Finch Stage: Concert begins (paid event)

crighter@baltsun.com

410-857-3315

twitter.com/Cat_Righter