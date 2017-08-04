Barnyard pigs race for sweet treats

Cheering for her section’s pig, Jessica Knight seemed to enjoy Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair’s annual Barnyard Pig Racing on Friday afternoon.

“It’s really cute to watch them,” said Knight, of Westminster. “ I think it’s fun to see the pigs race each other.”

According to Southern Barnyard Runners owner Gail Hatfield, pig racing has been a staple of the fair for 11 years.

“We raise the pigs on our Huntingtown farm,” Hatfield said. “We start training the babies at six weeks old on our home track. They get Oreo cookies on top of their feed at the end of the race so they all want to get there first.”

Hatfield said four pigs race and the crowd is divided into four teams to cheer for their respective pig. She also picks a kid out of each group to be the cheerleader and, if their pig wins, they get a Frisbee.

“I think people get excited to see the competition,” Hatfield said.

Jennifer and Ronald Reed, of Gamber, checked out pig racing for the first time.

Ken Koons Emily Kemp cleans a sheep stall at the 4H/FFA Fair Friday August 4, 2017. Emily Kemp cleans a sheep stall at the 4H/FFA Fair Friday August 4, 2017. (Ken Koons)

“My cousin has grandchildren doing things at the fair and we’ve never seen a pig race before,” Jennifer Reed said.

“I didn’t even know pigs raced,” added Ronald Reed.

Leslie McDaniel, of Westminster, said she saw pig racing at the Maryland State Fair and wanted to check out Carroll’s version.

“It’s something different,” McDaniel said. “I like watching the kids yell and root for the pigs.”

Cindy Davis, of Sykesville, checked out the race because she has a pig of her own.

“I want to see if they’re faster than my pig,” she said. “She’s pretty fast and can really take off.”

Vicki Ryan, of Westminster, brought her 8-year-old grandson, Jacob Self, to watch the race.

“We want to see how they race,” Ryan said. “We’re planning to root for the one we like the best.”

