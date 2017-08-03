Fair fun for everyone on Senior Day

Senior Day volunteer Mary Ellen Arbaugh said Senior Day at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair “honors the previous generations who helped make the fair a success.”

Arbaugh said senior exhibits will be judged by 10 judges and will be on display until noon Friday, Aug. 4. Seniors were also entertained by the Standard Delivery Combo while they were served ice cream and cake by the 4-H Ambassador team.

Robyne Lentz, of New Windsor, brought her parents, John and Barbara Jenkins, to Senior Day.

“I bring my parents every year,” Lentz said. “We come to the fair to support the 4-H’ers. They like the music and they love the ice cream.”

Katherine Sloboda, of Westminster, said, “Anything that’s for seniors is interesting.”

“I like to look at all the displays and animals,” she said. “I also really like to see the handmade stuff.”

Rose Frock, of Westminster, said she has attended Senior Day “for a long time.”

“I like the country atmosphere,” she said. “I like the people and the bands. It’s very social and friendly.”

Poultry judging

Fourteen 4-H’ers participated in the fair’s poultry judging contest Thursday morning.

According to poultry judging coach Sarah Giordano, 4-H’ers judged live birds, meat and eggs based on United States Department of Agriculture standards. For meat, contestants identified cuts and looked for freshness. For eggs, contestants judged freshness and cleanliness using candling and broken eggs. They also checked the live birds’ pigmentation to see how well they are producing eggs.

At the end, they presented their findings for the judges.

“It’s more than learning USDA standards,” Giordano said. “Presenting the information improves their self-confidence and it’s a skill they will carry throughout their lives.”

Benjamin Lawrence, 13, said many of the 4-H’ers have been practicing since May.

“You get to learn a lot,” said Benjamin, of Eldersburg. “We’ve learned how to grade eggs and how to grade meat.”

Charlotte Krispin, 15, said she participated in the competition because she owns chickens.

“This is a great way to learn about chickens,” said Charlotte, of Reisterstown. “It also helps with my public speaking when we present.”

Charlotte’s brother, Seth Krispin, 13, had watched his sister practice and thought it was interesting.

“The testing is kind of fast paced and I like that it’s a competition,” Seth said. “I’m hoping for good results.”

Results will be determined later Friday.

