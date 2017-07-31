4-H'ers compete with small pets

Eager to show for the first time, 4-H’er Tristen Rabor, 13, arrived early to show her short-haired Syrian hamster Creampuff during the small pets contest Monday.

“I’m kind of excited and kind of nervous because it’s my first year and I don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Tristen, of Manchester.

Tristen said she thought the contest was a good way to get showing experience.

“She’s a pretty cool pet and I wanted people to see her,” Tristen said. “I think she has a unique personality for a hamster. She’s goofy and intelligent.”

According to Small Pets Superintendent Jenna Krebs, the contest is for animals that are “considered pocket pets like hamsters, hermit crabs, lizards, fish or turtles. “ Krebs said 4-Hers are judged on their knowledge of the animal. They are asked facts about the animal like age, breed, and diet.

Krebs said winners will be determined this week. A grand champion will be named from each animal category – mammals, birds, and reptiles. From those, an overall grand champion will be selected.

“We really like them to tell us about the animals,” added contest judge Nicky Ratliff. “We always encourage the 4-H’er to learn more and to be a responsible pet owner.”

4-H’er Ronnie Hann, 8, entered his dwarf hamster Sky in the contest.

“I’m a little nervous because there are lots of people,” said Ronnie, of Manchester. “I’m going to tell them the facts about my hamster.”

Ronnie’s mother, Bobbie Humphrey, said Ronnie just joined 4-H this year.

“This teaches him responsibility and helps build his self-esteem,” Humphrey said.

4-H’er Lyla Montgomery, 9, brought her long-haired Syrian hamster Ham-Ham to the contest.

“I want to see what I’m doing right and what I’m doing wrong,” said Lyla, of Finksburg. “I don’t know if I’m going to get a ribbon but I’d really like to be the champion.”

Another 4-H’er Molly McHugh, 13, entered her parakeets for the second year.

“I liked making the poster,” said Molly, of Westminster. “Last year I got champion, so I want to do it again this year.”

The 2017 Carroll County 4H & FFA Fair will be held July 29 to Aug. 4.

