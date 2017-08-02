Concert memorializes former Carroll Community College professor

As a professor, Patrick Kisicki was known on the Carroll Community College campus for his generosity and musical talent. Saturday, the school will honor those qualities in him as they host their first-ever music festival.

The Invincible Summer: Patrick Kisicki Memorial Music Festival is being held at the school’s outdoor amphitheater and honors the professor, who died of cancer in 2015, while also raising money for a new memorial scholarship inspired by his work with the school.

According to organizer Eric McCullough, CCC’s director of music, the event came about as part of a desire among the faculty to host a music festival for past, current and prospective students. He said he brought up the idea of using the event as a way to memorialize Kisicki, a classmate at Towson University, and the man who helped bring him to Carroll Community College.

“The first thing I thought of to do was holding it in the memory of Patrick,” McCullough said. “He was a friend of mine and an important part of the faculty here.”

Kisicki worked at Carroll Community College from 2008 until 2015, teaching music courses, conducting ensembles and coordinating the guitar department. Kisicki also taught at Peabody Preparatory, West Middle School, Encore Summer Music Camp, Maryland Performing Arts Institute and Coffey Music. He performed with a number of groups in the area, including the Table Top Poets with his friend Jerry Wade.

Wade will perform some songs by the Table Top Poets with his band Sweet Blue Moons during the festival. Wade said he and Kisicki had been best friends for 20 years.

“I hope everyone gets to know how he lived his life and the example he set as an educator, a mentor and also as a friend, brother and human being,” Wade said. “People die young and people pass away every day and we say nice things and we tend to forget the negative things and the bad times, but in this case the only bad things to remember is the struggle he faced, and there was a positive lesson in the way he faced them.”

In addition to the Sweet Blue Moons, the festival will feature performances by seven other groups, made up of former friends and students of Kisicki as well as other Maryland bands. McCullough said he wanted to schedule a wide variety of musical genres, with bands performing a mixture of acoustic, folk, surf rock, alternative, rock and roll and more. Money raised by the festival will go to a new scholarship named for Kisicki. Wade said the scholarship is one of the best ways to carry on Kisicki’s legacy of service.

“It was a big deal to Patrick when he won scholarships while attending Towson,” Wade said. “So I thought it was awesome that Carroll would host one that’s going to be funded through live music. That’s exactly how he would have done it himself.”

Kisicki was diagnosed with kidney failure in 2004, and received a kidney donation from his brother Kevin. Afterward, he began hosting his own fundraising celebrations called Kevin’s Concerts to raise money for the National Kidney Foundation of Maryland. In 2009, he was named Volunteer of the Year by the foundation.

McCullough said he hopes the festival can become an annual tradition, keeping the legacy of the scholarship alive for the future.

“He was a passionate teacher, friend and composer,” McCullough said. “He was very selfless despite dealing with illness and cancer. He was always concerned more with others than himself. Hopefully this will continue that.”

If You Go

What: Invincible Summer: Patrick Kisicki Memorial Music Festival

When: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5

Where: Outdoor amphitheater, Carroll Community College, 1601 Washington Road, Westminster

Cost: $8 in advance; $10 day of

For more information: Visit www.carrollcc.edu/invinciblesummer.

Schedule of Bands

2:30 to 3:05 p.m. Basement Flower

3:20 to 3:50 p.m. Chloe Antulov

4:05 to 4:35 p.m. The Flying Faders

4:50 to 5:20 p.m. Sweet Blue Moons

5:35 to 6:05 p.m. Foggy May

6:20 to 6:50 p.m. We Love the Underground

7:05 to 7:50 Parallel Heights

8:10 to 9:10 p.m. The Henchmen

