Carroll nightlife, Aug. 24 to Sept. 3

Carroll’s bars and restaurants are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar’s music lineup included in the calendar, contact reporter Jacob deNobel at jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com.
The County Cork Wine Pub
1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
Friday, Aug. 25: Vox
Saturday, Aug. 26: Moe Stringz
Friday, Sept. 1: Pete Looney
Oscar’s Alehouse
1438 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
Friday, Aug. 25: Hoedown and Wesley Spangler
Saturday, Aug. 26: Unvailed
Saturday, Sept. 2: TBD
Players Bar & Grill
10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock
Friday, Aug. 25: Foreplay
Friday, Sept. 1: The Dixon Band
Rafael’s Restaurant
32 W. Main St., Westminster
Friday, Sept. 1: Three Sheets & The Wind
The Stables at Westminster
452 E. Main St. Westminster
www.thestablesatwestminster.com
Friday, Aug. 25: Vertigo Red
Saturday, Aug. 26: Russ Clarke Project
Friday, Sept. 1: Sideways
Saturday, Sept. 2: Slim Jimmy Band
Sunday, Sept. 3: The Reagan Years
Red Shedman Brewery
13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy
Saturday, Aug. 26: Mitch Morrill
Saturday, Sept. 2: Michael Warner
