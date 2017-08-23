Carroll nightlife, Aug. 24 to Sept. 3

Carroll’s bars and restaurants are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar’s music lineup included in the calendar, contact reporter Jacob deNobel at jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com.

The County Cork Wine Pub

1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg

www.thecorkpub.com

Friday, Aug. 25: Vox

Saturday, Aug. 26: Moe Stringz

Friday, Sept. 1: Pete Looney

Oscar’s Alehouse

1438 Liberty Road, Eldersburg

www.oscarsalehouse.net

Friday, Aug. 25: Hoedown and Wesley Spangler

Saturday, Aug. 26: Unvailed

​​​​​​​Saturday, Sept. 2: TBD

Players Bar & Grill

10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock

www.playersbargrill.com

Friday, Aug. 25: Foreplay

Friday, Sept. 1: The Dixon Band

Rafael’s Restaurant

32 W. Main St., Westminster

Friday, Sept. 1: Three Sheets & The Wind

The Stables at Westminster

452 E. Main St. Westminster

www.thestablesatwestminster.com

Friday, Aug. 25: Vertigo Red

Saturday, Aug. 26: Russ Clarke Project

Friday, Sept. 1: Sideways

Saturday, Sept. 2: Slim Jimmy Band

Sunday, Sept. 3: The Reagan Years

Red Shedman Brewery

13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy

www.redshedman.com

Saturday, Aug. 26: Mitch Morrill

​​​​​​​Saturday, Sept. 2: Michael Warner

