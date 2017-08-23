Carroll Night Out: Back2School Bash, Concert in the Park highlight this week's events

Time is really running out to get ready for school, but we’ve got an event that might be just what you need. Also, check out an annual celebration of music this weekend and, looking ahead, a production of the classic “Beauty and the Beast.”

Top Pick

Back2School Bash

Still haven’t picked up key back-to-school items? There is an opportunity to get some free stuff as well as other supplies during Tots2Tweens annual Back2School Bash at the TownMall of Westminster, this Saturday. It is free to get in and the event will feature free drawstring backpacks for the first 500 children and other supplies from vendors, who will also host games and activities for the kids. Among the vendors expected are: AdvoCare, Lipsense, Carroll Gymnastics Center, Child Evangelism Fellowship, Contempic School of Ballet, Drama Kids of Central Maryland, Girls on the Run – Central Maryland, Kids First Swim Schools, Kitchen Saver, Lipsense/Senegence, LuLaRoe, Mary Kay, Passanante’s home food delivery service, Relay or Life, Thirty-One, Thunderhead Bowl & Grill, Victory Taekwondo, Usborne and Williams Syndrome.

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

Where: TownMall of Westminster, 400 N. Center St., Westminster

Cost: Free

For more information: Visit www.Tots2Tweens.com

Around the County

Concert in the Park

The Westminster Municipal Band will mark the beginning of a year of concerts celebrating the band’s 125th anniversary with the annual tradition, Concert in the Park, according to Director Sandy Miller. The band has been playing an annual summer concert in Westminster for at least 50 years, according to Miller, though the band itself has its roots in the 19th century. Although the band does charge for some performances, the annual summer concert, Miller said, is a “give back — thank you” performance, and one she hopes the community will come out to enjoy.

When: 6 p.m., Sun., Aug. 27

Where: Belle Grove Square Park, 20 Bond St., Westminster

Cost: Free

For more information: Visit www.westminsterband.com

Looking Ahead

September Song presents “Beauty and the Beast”

Step into the enchanted world of Broadway's modern classic, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, an international sensation that has played to over 35 million people worldwide in 13 countries. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage version includes songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Menken and Tim Rice. The original Broadway production ran for more than 13 years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

When: 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31; 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2; 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3; 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4

Where: Carroll County Arts Center

Cost: $17 (adult), $15 (senior), $10 (student)

For more information: Visit www.septembersong.org

jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7890

twitter.com/jacob_deNobel