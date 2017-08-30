McDaniel's French Film Festival and Pooch Pool Party return

For those looking to extend the enjoyment of those final days of summer vacation, Carroll’s going to host a number of fun free events and celebrations over the next couple of weeks to take your mind off of the return to school.

Top Pick

French Film Festival

Each year, McDaniel College hosts a free French film series in Decker Auditorium. The series, which features six films over four weeks, will also host film experts and other speakers after each screening. It kicks off with “2 Autumns, 3 Winters,” and will also feature screenings of “As I Open My Eyes,” “My Life as a Zucchini,” “Band of Outsiders,” “National Diploma” and “Frantz,” Wednesday, Sept. 27.

When: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, Thursday, Sept. 7, Wednesday, Sept. 13, Monday, Sept. 18, Tuesday, Sept. 19 and Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Where: Decker Auditorium, Lewis Hall of Science, 2 College Hill, Westminster

Cost: Free

For more information: Call 410-857-2460 or visit www.mcdaniel.edu.

Around the County

Pooch Pool Party

The Westminster pool is going to the dogs Wednesday, Sept. as they open their doors for one last time this summer. From 4 to 7 p.m. dogs will have the opportunity to swim, play in and run around the Westminster Municipal Pool. Donations will be accepted for Reach Out Rescue and Resources. Proof of current rabies tag and a collar or harness is required.

When: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6

Where: Westminster Municipal Pool, 325 Royer Road, Westminster

Cost: Free

For more information: Email WestminsterRec@westgov.com

Looking Ahead

Carroll Arts Center Member Show and Art of the Smile

Each year, the Carroll County Arts Council hosts a show where members are invited to submit their artwork for display in the Arts Center gallery. Following the opening reception, the Arts Center will also host a reading of a new play by William Allen called “The Art of the Smile” about a theft of the Mona Lisa.

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7

Where: Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster

Cost: Free

For more information: Visit www.carrollartscenter.org or call 410-848-7272.

jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7890

twitter.com/jacob_deNobel