Author Sandra Brown to speak in Sykesville

Avid readers should grab their tickets now for a chance to see author Sandra Brown at A Likely Story bookstore in Sykesville. Brown will discuss her work, including her latest novel “Seeing Red” at the event. This Saturday, Sykesville is also home to the Coolest Mile on Main Street run. Runners and those looking for a good time are both invited to the run and public festival.

Top Pick

Sandra Brown at A Likely Story

A Likely Story bookstore is hosting this author event with creator Sandra Brown, who has written 68 New York Times bestsellers since her debut in 1981. Brown’s books include “Sting,” “Mean Streak,” Friction,” “Lethal” and more. Her newest novel “Seeing Red” was just released. During the event, she’ll be signing copies of the book.

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15

Where: A Likely Story, 7566 Main St., Sykesville

Cost: $30 for reserved seating. Includes copy of the book,

For more information: Call 410-795-1717 or visit www.sykesvillebooks.com

Around the County

Coolest Mile on Main Street

Participate in this timed race with bubble machine, misting stations, live music and more. The race ends with a finish line block party open to the public, with music by Taller Tales, food by Cryin’ Johnnies Hot Dogs and Dee’s Food & Snack Shack. Beer and games will also be available for the tired racers and community cheerers.

When: 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Where: Sykesville Main Street, Sykesville

Cost: Attendance and participation for children 12 and younger is free. Adult runners are $15

For more information: www.sykesvillemainstreet.com

Looking Ahead

2 By 5; the Kander and Ebb Musical Review

The American School of Inspiration is hosting this collection of songs by John Kander and Fred Ebb, the writers behind “Chicago,” “Cabaret,” “Funny Lady” and “New York, New York.” The performance will feature their biggest hits as well as some lesser-known pieces from their repertoire.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

Where: Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster

Cost: $15

For more information: Visit www.americanschoolofinspiration.com

