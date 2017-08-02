William Michael Morgan takes the stage at 4-H and FFA Fair

Head down to the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair this Thursday for a chance to get on the ground floor of a country superstar fandom as William Michael Morgan takes the stage at the Buck Miller Arena. Then this weekend, why not take the family and head over to the Taneytown History Museum for a glimpse at the way things used to be in the county? Also grab your tickets now to make sure you’ve got a seat handy when author Sandra Brown comes to A Likely Story bookstore.

Top Pick

William Michael Morgan concert

The Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair is hoping the tradition of picking country musicians on the cusp of breaking big continues this year with William Michael Morgan. Morgan’s album “Vinyl” was released last year and reached No. 5 on the U.S. country charts.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3

Where: Buck Miller Arena, 704 Agricultural Center Drive, Westminster

Cost: $20 per person. Children 7 and younger are free.

For more information: Visit www.carrollcountyfair.com.

Around the County

Taneytown History Museum Anniversary Celebration

Celebrate 13 years of the Taneytown History Museum at their current location, where the museum moved last year. During the event, staff will share some of the artifacts and documents that make up Taneytown’s heritage.

When: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5

Where: Taneytown History Museum, 340 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown

Cost: Free

For more information: Call 443-918-8678

Looking Ahead

Sandra Brown author talk

Bestselling author Sandra Brown is coming to A Likely Story bookstore in Sykesville to discuss her new novel “Seeing Red.” Brown’s work includes “Sting,” “Mean Streak,” “Friction,” “Rainwater” and more. She has published more than 75 novels, and TV films have been made from her books “French Silk,” “Smoke Screen” and “Ricochet.”

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15

Where: A Likely Story, 7566 Main St., Sykesville

Cost: $30 includes a copy of “Seeing Red” and reserved seating

For more information: Call 410-795-1718

