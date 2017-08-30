September Song returns with 'Beauty and the Beast'

Enter into a “tale as old as time” with September Song theater troupe, as their new production of “Beauty and the Beast" transforms the Disney animated classic into a live-action fairy tale, heavily inspired by the fantasy books which Belle is so fond of.

The show opens Thursday at the Carroll Arts Center, the venue for the last two years of September Song shows. Previously, the company held their productions at the local high schools, but after a school system policy change, the cost of rehearsals grew to be untenable.

Though executive producer Joan Eichhorn said they love their new space, adjusting to the smaller stage and lack of wings has led to a different direction in terms of set dressing.

Director Laura-Beth Wonsala said because they couldn’t capture the elaborate staging that some versions of “Beauty and the Beast” has, they decided to take their look a little more narrative and abstract.

On stage, the backdrop is framed by the open pages of a large book with “Once upon a time” scrawled across the sky.

“Our vision was to make it so the backdrop was neutral and could be with any scene,” Wonsala said. “We went with the open book, so it looks like they just popped out of the story. The set could be in town, it could be in the castle, it could be anywhere.”

Wonsala said one of the advantages of the storytelling approach is that it distinguishes their production from the rash of renditions that have sprung up in the wake of the success of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” remake this year. Wonsala said by taking the setting in a different direction, their production is distinct both from these other theater groups as well as from both versions of the film.

Alyson Marks, who is playing Belle in September Song’s production, came to September Song from another theater troupe in order to play the role. She said she auditioned for Belle with the Glyndon Area Players, and when she didn’t get the role, decided to audition for September Song, because she’s so passionate about the role.

“Belle has always been my favorite princess,” Marks said. “She is like a true person, and she sees beauty of the inside. I’ve always liked that about her and her strength.”

Another aspect of the September Song production that distinguishes their “Beauty and the Beast” is a modernization of the role of Gaston in town.

In the Disney film, Gaston is a beefy man’s man who’s beloved by the women in town other than the brainy Belle. Matthew Little said he is bringing a more current twist on the role of destructive masculinity.

“Gaston is a huge, burly he-man kind of character and I am obviously not that. I’m not a 6-foot-3 picture perfect muscular crazy man,” Little said. “The way I’m playing Gaston is the more he gains his power over the people in town is because that’s what he’s always received. I’m playing him more as a spoiled child whose dad owns everything. That’s why he gets his way.”

Little said when local theater groups do Disney shows, they often turn out great because they draw a wider net of actors interested in living out their favorite stories. He said it can be difficult to bring that magic to live-action, but September Song has done a great job of it.

“The biggest struggle is the scope of the story,” Little said. “You have this castle, fantastical creatures, life-size teapots, candelabras and cups. We’ve been able to bring this magical element to people through some clever techniques.”

If You Go

What: “Beauty and the Beast”

When: 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3

Cost: $17 adults. $15 seniors 60 and older, $10 student.

For more information: Visit http://www.septembersong.org/beautyandthebeast.html

