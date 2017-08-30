Carroll Nightlife, Aug. 31 to Sept. 10

Carroll’s bars and restaurants are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar’s music lineup included in the calendar, contact reporter Jacob deNobel at jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com.
Baldwin’s Station
7618 Main St., Sykesville
http://baldwinsstation.com
Thursday, Sept. 7: Heather Aubrey Lloyd, Victoria Vox and Kipyn Martin
The County Cork Wine Pub
1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
www.thecorkpub.com
Friday, Sept. 1: Pete Looney
Friday, Sept. 8: Richard Walton
Oscar’s Alehouse
1438 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
www.oscarsalehouse.net
Saturday, Sept. 9: Into the Sun
Players Bar & Grill
10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock
www.playersbargrill.com
Friday, Sept. 1: The Dixon Band
Friday, Sept. 8: Bird River Band
Rafael’s Restaurant
32 W. Main St., Westminster
www.rafaelsrestaurant.com
Friday, Sept. 1: 3 Sheets and the Wind
Friday, Sept. 8: George Dunn
Sunday, Sept. 10: Number 1 Cause
The Stables at Westminster
452 E. Main St. Westminster
www.thestablesatwestminster.com
Friday, Sept. 1: Sideways
Saturday, Sept. 2: Slim Jimmy Band
Sunday, Sept. 3: The Reagan Years
Friday, Sept. 8: Half Serious
Red Shedman Brewery
13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy
www.redshedman.com/
Saturday, Sept. 2: Michael Warner
Saturday, Sept. 9: Safe Harbor
Serpent Ridge Vineyard
2962 Nicodemus Road, Westminster
www.serpentridge.com/
Saturday, Sept. 9: Soulflower
