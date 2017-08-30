Carroll Nightlife, Aug. 31 to Sept. 10

Carroll’s bars and restaurants are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar’s music lineup included in the calendar, contact reporter Jacob deNobel at jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com.

Baldwin’s Station

7618 Main St., Sykesville

http://baldwinsstation.com

Thursday, Sept. 7: Heather Aubrey Lloyd, Victoria Vox and Kipyn Martin

The County Cork Wine Pub

1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg

www.thecorkpub.com

Friday, Sept. 1: Pete Looney

Friday, Sept. 8: Richard Walton

Oscar’s Alehouse

1438 Liberty Road, Eldersburg

www.oscarsalehouse.net

Saturday, Sept. 9: Into the Sun

Players Bar & Grill

10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock

www.playersbargrill.com

Friday, Sept. 1: The Dixon Band

Friday, Sept. 8: Bird River Band

Rafael’s Restaurant

32 W. Main St., Westminster

www.rafaelsrestaurant.com

Friday, Sept. 1: 3 Sheets and the Wind

Friday, Sept. 8: George Dunn

Sunday, Sept. 10: Number 1 Cause

The Stables at Westminster

452 E. Main St. Westminster

www.thestablesatwestminster.com

Friday, Sept. 1: Sideways

Saturday, Sept. 2: Slim Jimmy Band

Sunday, Sept. 3: The Reagan Years

Friday, Sept. 8: Half Serious

Red Shedman Brewery

13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy

www.redshedman.com/

Saturday, Sept. 2: Michael Warner

Saturday, Sept. 9: Safe Harbor

Serpent Ridge Vineyard

2962 Nicodemus Road, Westminster

www.serpentridge.com/

Saturday, Sept. 9: Soulflower

