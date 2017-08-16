Carroll Nightlife, Aug. 17 to 27

Carroll’s bars and restaurants are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar’s music lineup included in the calendar, contact reporter Jacob deNobel at jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com.
The County Cork Wine Pub
1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
Friday, Aug. 18: Matt McMullin
Friday, Aug. 25: Vox
Saturday, Aug. 26: Moe Stringz
Oscar’s Alehouse
1438 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
Saturday, Aug. 19: Bronson and the Earthlings
Friday, Aug. 25: Hoedown and Wesley Spangler
Saturday, Aug. 26: Unvailed
Players Bar & Grill
10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock
Friday, Aug. 18: Code Red
Friday, Aug. 25: Foreplay
The Stables at Westminster
452 E. Main St. Westminster
www.thestablesatwestminster.com
Friday, Aug. 18: Dying Breed
Saturday, Aug. 19: Doc Marten and the Flannels
Friday, Aug. 25: Vertigo Red
Saturday, Aug. 26: Russ Clarke Project
Red Shedman Brewery
13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy
Saturday, Aug. 19: Chris Titchner
Saturday, Aug. 26: Mitch Morrill
